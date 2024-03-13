Inmate dead after fight with cellmate in Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold prison

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An inmate is dead after what authorities say was a fight with a cellmate at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

According to the department of prisons, the 28-year-old victim was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Preliminary examination revealed signs of trauma from a fight inside the cell.

He was being housed with a 41-year-old man. Both were admitted on March 9.

An investigation into the incident is underway.