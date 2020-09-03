Politics

Police arrest protesters demanding halt to evictions outside Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested protesters who had been camped out in front of City Hall on Thursday morning.

The protesters were demanding a halt to evictions.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as those protesters were being taken into custody.

A demonstration called "Close the Courts: Stand with us against eviction" kicked off at 7:30 a.m.

The group attempted to stall eviction proceedings by blocking entrances to City Hall, including the district attorney's office.

The statewide eviction moratorium expired Septembe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscenter city philadelphiaprotesteviction
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify two 17-year-olds killed in quadruple shooting
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Dump truck involved in fiery crash on I-295 in NJ
Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports
Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in NC flash flood
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms possible this evening
In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation
Show More
Philadelphia schools work to fix connectivity issues for Day 2
Video in Black man's suffocation shows cops put hood on him
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Black-owned businesses in Philly receive racist, threatening emails
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
More TOP STORIES News