Pizza, arcades and charitable businesses are on the menu for Nov. 14 FYI Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Illeto host the Nov. 14 episode of FYI Philly.Looking to change the flavor profile of your pizza game?Hook & Master is a new spot from Iron Chef Jose Garces and partner Steven Seibel, serving up a combination of Chicago and Brooklyn-style pizzas. The Chicago style comes in two variations; The Chicago pan deep dish and the tavern-style thin crust. They serve seafood light bites for appetizers and the tiki lounge upstairs offers creative tiki-style drinks.Crust Pizeria in Havertown is bringing Detroit-style pies to Havertown. A variety of specialty toppings create flavor-packed pies like the South Philly with long hots and sausage.They have an H-town hot honey and Greek-inspired Santorini. The crust is all cheese and each pie is cooked in a special 10x14 pan inspired by the original Detroit pizza cooked in an auto parts pan.1361 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 191222415 Darby Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083By George in Reading Terminal Market is an Italian shop making pizzas, pastas, and cheesesteaks.Owners George and Kim started By George back in 1990 and have all four of their children working alongside them and their other eatery, Hunger Burger.Both of their eateries are also making a positive impact.For every cheesesteak sold at By George and every burger sold at Hunger Burger, a portion of the profits feeds a child in need.The funds are donated to organizations that are local, national, and international.George and Kim started this program after taking mission trips to El Salvador to combat world hunger. The buy one feed one program at By George is called You Have A Steak In It and has been helping feed children since 2016.Reading Terminal Market1136 Arch Street, #403, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-829-9391All that's old is new again on the Main Street dining scene in New Hope.Oldestone brings a much-anticipated return of the former Marsha Brown restaurant.Co-owners Michael Sklar and Wilfer Naranjo are part of a multi-owner team bringing the space back to life.The building was originally a church built in the 1800s, and a 30-foot mural has adorned the main interior wall since 2003.The new owners have added dramatic, space-filling lights that can fade and change color depending on the occasion.Marsha Brown decided not to reopen after a long closing forced by the pandemic. Passing the baton to Naranjo is bittersweet, as he started there as a food runner when Brown first opened her now-famous spot eighteen years ago.15 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938215-862-7044Lock 29 opened this summer after a lengthy renovation to a restaurant that's been part of the Montgomery County scene for decades.Thirty-three days later they were closed because of flooding from Hurricane Ida.After a second kitchen renovation, they have reopened serving modern fare that includes a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, a bourbon bacon burger, a fried green tomato BLT and a falafel salad.Each dish comes out of the scratch kitchen where they also hand cut all the French fries. The outdoor space provides unique views of the Schuylkill River and a respite for bikers, runners and boaters traveling along the River trail.127 Bridge Street, Mont Clare, PA 19453Drexel engineering grad Sherill Mosee is a Philly-based entrepreneur who followed her dream for years, and now has a big deal in the bag.After working in her profession for over a decade, Mosee decided to start a non-profit to help young mothers go to college.After noticing how many bags they would carry - book bags, diaper bags, and more - and how many she was carrying as well, she designed a multi-compartment bag to hold it all.She has grown her product line over the years and has an office in a co-working space.Recently Mosee was selected to pitch her product to retailers on the new USA Networks show, 'America's Big Deal'. As it turns out, on the first episode of the first season, she won the competition and now has a deal with Macy's.215-821-8253What if the Rodin Museum and the Barnes Museum were in your backyard?That is part of what 2100 Hamilton has to offer.The 10-floor condominium building is just two blocks off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.There are 27 units in the building ranging from two- to three-bedrooms and the option to combine units.Each space has its own elevator entrance, dramatic views of the skyline and a heated terrace.2100 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130Game on State is part candy store, part arcade.Walk in and you are surrounded by a mix of classic candy choices and newer options. You can shop by piece, by pound or buy prepackaged bags.The arcade is a nostalgic trip for many with old school games like Super Mario Bros, Asteroids and Pacman.The arcade is a timed ticket so no need to for cards, quarters or tickets. Pay the flat fee and play away.Game on State was designed as an inclusive space. The staff was built around customized and supported employment offering those with disabilities a space to learn and grow.31 West State Street, Media, PA 19063Broadway is back on Broad Street, but time is running out to see the blockbuster Hamilton.It's a chance to see the history of our nation in the place where it happened, and to see a Philadelphia native as one of the stars of the show.Ta' Rea Campbell plays one of the Schuyler sisters, Alexander Hamilton's sister-in-law, Angelica. She grew up in West Oak Lane and graduated from CAPA on the Academy of Music stage.Last summer, with theaters shuttered, Disney released Hamilton on Disney+. That seems to have only heightened the interest in seeing the show live on stage.It has won a Tony, a Grammy, and Olivier Awards, plus the Pulitzer Prize for DramaThe Kimmel Cultural Campus is requiring masks and proof of vaccination for everyone 12 and older. Children under the age of 12 must show a negative COVID test, and the Academy has a new air-purifying HVAC system.There's also a daily lottery, a ham for a ham ticket, which means you can snag a ticket for just $10 if you're lucky.Through Nov. 28th240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102215-893-1999A series of four Jewish food programs at the National Museum of American Jewish History starts on November 17 with an event featuring chef Michael Solomonov.The series concludes in December with the celebrated Black-Jewish chef and food historian Michael W. Twitty.The public is welcome to tune in online for free, with a $10 suggested donation.101 South Independence Mall East Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517Victory Brewing Company has opened the company's first taproom in Philadelphia.The Delaware County Based brewery launched the new 14,000-square-foot taproom in Logan Square with the historic address 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.There are two indoor bars, one outdoor bar and a patio bar with views of the Parkway along with a scratch kitchen.1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103