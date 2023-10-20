Looking for a sports bar to watch the game? Check out these Philly spots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can bet sports fans will take over the city this weekend, with two big Phillies games and a huge home game for the Eagles on Sunday night.

In this week's Top 6, Jessica Boyington is saving you a seat by the big screens for some of the best places in the city to watch the games.

FOUNDING FATHERS

Just off of South Street, you'll find Founding Fathers, a sports bar with a fine dining chef pumping out upscale bar food from a scratch kitchen. They'll have plenty of philly team themed cocktails and drink specials too, like $5 Michelob Ultras.

What I loved:

-Buffalo chicken and cheesesteak spring rolls

-Shrimp tacos

-Short rib macaroni and cheese

-Chicken cutlet sandwich (with bourbon BBQ sauce and Cajun aioli)

TRADESMANS

Tradesman's of Craft Concepts Group is known for two things, sports and BBQ. They create special game day menus that every single Philly sports fan you know can dig into. And you might want to invite them along because you're gonna need some help with their newest menu item, the six-foot cheesesteak!

What I loved:

-The six-foot cheesesteak with wiz, fried long hots and a mound of fries

-The loaded Bird Gang Burger with special "bird sauce"