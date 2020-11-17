Coronavirus

Southeastern Pennsylvania suburbs worrying about tighter COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials urged its collar counties to follow suit in imposing tighter restrictions to combat the resurgence of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Philadelphia announced sweeping new restrictions, like shutting down indoor dining and closing gyms and casinos to combat a rise in COVID cases.


So far, there are no plans to increase restrictions in the southeastern Pennsylvania suburbs, but residents say they are concerned about a second lockdown.
"I know we're all very concerned and we're all doing our very best to make sure everyone's healthy and safe," said Mike Ranck, CEO of the Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County.

Philadelphia leaders have announced sweeping new restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the city.



He says they've taken pre-emptive measures to avoid another lockdown. They now require masks to be worn at all times and if you can't wear a mask, wear a face shield.


"Trying to get everybody in the mindset, that it's not just about me, it's about us. I'm real concerned. The shutdown we went through in March through June was very difficult and very hard for everyone. We don't want to go through that again," said Ranck.

Bars and restaurant owners are also worried.
"You're picking on us again. No one shut Walmart down, no one shut Home Depot down because they're essential. Well, we're kind of essential too," said Johnny Paisano, who owns a business in Springfield, Delaware County.

Philadelphia business owners are pushing back at the new restrictions announced Monday.




Residents think another lockdown would be a bad idea.

"Use the precautions, masks up, sanitizer, social distance. I really don't like the government to tell me what I can and cannot do. I'm able to make my own choices," said Jane Leddy of Springfield.

And others feel they may hold their fate in their own hands.

"I think people have to be careful. A lot of people are not wearing masks, they're wearing them down here, you gotta really be safe right now," said Regina Graby of Springfield.

