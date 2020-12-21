Family living at Philadelphia church for 843 days celebrates freedom, deportation fight

"We won. We won. We won. Thank you," said Oneita.
The couple has spent years fighting to remain in the U.S. They are now on their way to becoming permanent residents.
ICE officials have agreed to a stay of deportation and to support the Thompsons re-opening their case.
The couple fled Jamaica in 2004, seeking refuge from gang violence. They have seven children, three of whom are American citizens.
"I was very fearful of losing my children. I was very fearful of losing me. I was very fearful of losing the will to fight," said Oneita
The Thompsons call this life-changing breakthrough a miracle.