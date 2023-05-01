Building 21 students, staff to return to school after asbestos discovery

Students will be able to return to in-person learning at Building 21 on Tuesday, May 2, officials said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at a West Oak Lane high school will be able to return to their classrooms on Tuesday, about two months after an inspector found asbestos in their school earlier this year.

The School District of Philadelphia shut down Building 21 on March 1 after an inspector found asbestos to be exposed in the auditorium and stairways during a routine check.

Students will be able to return to in-person learning at Building 21 on Tuesday, May 2, officials said.

SEE ALSO: Asbestos found at high school in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood

"Over the past two months, teams of contractors who specialize in environmental conditions, have worked throughout Building 21 to prepare the building for the school community's return," according to a statement from the school district.

Following the asbestos discovery, students temporarily transitioned to Strawberry Mansion High School.

SEE ALSO: School District of Philadelphia knew about Building 21 asbestos issues years ago, superintendent says



Building 21, which was built in 1915, is one of more than 2,200 asbestos abatement projects in the Philadelphia School District.

Exposed asbestos is a health risk and the minerals can cause cancer.