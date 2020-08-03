Woman cleaning Philadelphia school building found dead by co-worker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a woman who was cleaning a School District of Philadelphia elementary school was found dead by a co-worker Friday afternoon.

Officials said the 51-year-old female was found in a third-floor bathroom of Julia de Burgos Elementary school on the 400 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 2 p.m.

The woman was taken to the medical examiner's office.

There is no word on the cause of death at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia school districtbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning for entire Philadelphia region
Isaias near hurricane strength as it heads up East Coast
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7 year old
Phillies will head to New York to resume schedule Monday night
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Philadelphia police seek two children missing since Saturday
Philly teachers, students, parents join national protests for school improvements
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News