Woman cleaning Philadelphia school building found dead by co-worker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a woman who was cleaning a School District of Philadelphia elementary school was found dead by a co-worker Friday afternoon.Officials said the 51-year-old female was found in a third-floor bathroom of Julia de Burgos Elementary school on the 400 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 2 p.m.The woman was taken to the medical examiner's office.There is no word on the cause of death at this time.