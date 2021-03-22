Another 22 Philadelphia schools to open in April for Pre-K to 2nd grade students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia and union officials have announced that another 22 schools will reopen for Pre-K to 2nd-grade students next month for in-person learning.PreK-2 teachers and support staff for these 22 schools will return to buildings this Wednesday, March 24.This is the fourth set of schools announced since the District and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) agreed on a process allowing the PFT to individually review plans for all schools and start bringing students and staff back for in-person instruction.Add B. Anderson SchoolWilliam C. Bryant SchoolLaura H. Carnell SchoolWatson Comly SchoolLewis Elkin SchoolFox Chase SchoolJohn Hancock Demonstration School - Main CampusHenry C. Lea SchoolMastery Charter School at Cleveland (PreK)Mastery Charter School at Wister (PreK)Austin Meehan SchoolThomas Mifflin SchoolAndrew J. Morrison SchoolThomas G. Morton SchoolSamuel Powel SchoolPrince Hall SchoolJames Rhoads SchoolGeorge W. Sharswood SchoolAllen M. Stearne SchoolBayard Taylor SchoolLaura W. Waring SchoolMartha Washington School