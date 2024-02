Philadelphia teachers' union and school district reach 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the School District of Philadelphia announced a tentative one-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The two sides came to terms six months before the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

The tentative agreement goes to a full union vote on March 6th.

Terms of the agreement include:

Every PFT-represented employee will receive a five (5) percent salary increase in September 2024.

Employees eligible for "step" increases will receive their scheduled step movement.

All active PFT-represented employees will receive a retention and re-engagement bonus of $1,200 to be paid by June 2024.

The Designated Schools Program will be extended to run through August 30, 2025.

Bonuses of $2,500 will be paid in June 2024 and September 2025 to eligible teachers.

During the term of the Agreement, the Superintendent or designee and the Federation President or designee will meet to identify shared interests from the Strategic Plan and will discuss methods of implementation of those shared interests.

The ratification of the Tentative Agreement will occur during a Special PFT Membership Meeting the evening of March 6.