School District of Philadelphia narrows superintendent search to 3 finalists

The finalists announced by the board of education are:
- John Davis, chief of Baltimore Public Schools
- Krish Mohip, deputy education officer of Illinois
- Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr. Superintendent of Schools in Rowan-Salsbury district of North Carolina
The candidates will be in Philadelphia March 14-16 for final interviews and a community town hall session via Facebook Live.
A replacement is expected to be announced the week of March 21.
Each visit includes a full day of events with city residents who have volunteered to take part in the process. That also includes streamed meetings with students, teachers, principals, parents, and guardians who applied for 32 slots to meet with finalists and hear from them directly.
The school leaders say this focuses on opportunities to engage with Philadelphians and key stakeholders in the district.
