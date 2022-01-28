Soon-to-be former Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Hite to join nonprofit as CEO, president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The soon-to-be former Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite will soon lead a nonprofit organization.Action News learned Friday that Hite will join the Cincinnati-based KnowledgeWorks as its president and CEO effective July 1.KnowledgeWorks partners with districts across the country to help develop personalized, competency-based learning.It's also involved in advocacy and strategic planning.Hite is set to leave his post this summer after 10 years as superintendent in Philadelphia.He announced in the fall that he would not renew his contract at the end of the 2021-22 school year.