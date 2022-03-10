Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Exton, Pa. Target store

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A couple allegedly seeking attention on social media is now charged with trespassing, according to West Whiteland Township police.The pair tried to complete a challenge by filming themselves inside a Chester County Target store overnight, even as it was closed.According to police, Charlotte Fischer, 24, and Johnson Larose, 25, known on YouTube, as "Saucy and Honey," were in the Exton store illegally.Police said the pair hid in the store on February 21 after it closed. The entire time, they were filming live and chatting with their followers as part of a social media challenge.The couple didn't steal anything and appeared to film just for fun, police said. But investigators say the incident is no laughing matter and they don't want to see any copycat situations.Target captured the pair on surveillance video, joking, filming, and posing throughout the store.Fischer and Larose are both charged with criminal trespassing and could face jail time, police said.