Will higher gas prices force more drivers to go electric?

Industry experts say previous gas price spikes have not led to long-term changes in what Americans drive.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surging gas prices are on the minds of drivers at the pump and inside the Philadelphia Auto Show this year.

Mike Gempp is the Auto Show director. He does not work for a dealership or manufacturer.

He has been following electric vehicles for more than a decade.

"In the past, before EVs were even a thing, if gas prices got high you always saw the shift from SUVs to small cars. Then when gas prices got low, they would shift back to SUVs," said Gempp.

Electric vehicles: Calculate your estimated savings | PECO

But with more consumers concerned over the rising gas prices over the past two years and this most recent surge, many are taking notice.

Vehicle manufacturers are making EVs more than ever before. They also warn EVs are not expected to be a quick fix to save money.

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.



"There's even more cost than the vehicle itself. It's more expensive than a gas-powered vehicle right now. And with any technology, that cost will eventually come down over time," said Gempp.

Ford's F-150 Lightning is the first EV pick-up truck and is expected to hit roadways in eight weeks.

Mike Kane, a Ford product specialist, took us on a test ride and explained how EVs are branching out into work vehicles.

But getting one is tough right now. Some vehicles are on a four-year waitlist, according to Kane.
