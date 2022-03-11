Will higher gas prices force more drivers to go electric?

We’re at The Philadelphia Auto Show checking out some Electric Vehicles like the Ford F-150 Lightning, the first pick-up EV. We’ll tell you what experts say about pros/cons of switching to EV. Many drivers are pondering changes with gas prices continuing to rise. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WnDpQTssTb — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 11, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surging gas prices are on the minds of drivers at the pump and inside the Philadelphia Auto Show this year.Mike Gempp is the Auto Show director. He does not work for a dealership or manufacturer.He has been following electric vehicles for more than a decade."In the past, before EVs were even a thing, if gas prices got high you always saw the shift from SUVs to small cars. Then when gas prices got low, they would shift back to SUVs," said Gempp.Industry experts say previous gas price spikes have not led to long-term changes in what Americans drive.But with more consumers concerned over the rising gas prices over the past two years and this most recent surge, many are taking notice.Vehicle manufacturers are making EVs more than ever before. They also warn EVs are not expected to be a quick fix to save money."There's even more cost than the vehicle itself. It's more expensive than a gas-powered vehicle right now. And with any technology, that cost will eventually come down over time," said Gempp.Ford's F-150 Lightning is the first EV pick-up truck and is expected to hit roadways in eight weeks.Mike Kane, a Ford product specialist, took us on a test ride and explained how EVs are branching out into work vehicles.But getting one is tough right now. Some vehicles are on a four-year waitlist, according to Kane.