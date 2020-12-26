Customer stabs security guard at Philadelphia corner store after argument: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia corner store security guard was stabbed while on the job early Saturday morning, police said.It happened around 2:20 a.m. at the K and C Convenient Store on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.Action News has learned the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the guard and a customer.During the dispute, police said the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard in the stomach and armpit.The guard was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.The suspect was taken into custody and faces numerous charges.