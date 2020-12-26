stabbing

Customer stabs security guard at Philadelphia corner store after argument: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia corner store security guard was stabbed while on the job early Saturday morning, police said.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at the K and C Convenient Store on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Action News has learned the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the guard and a customer.

During the dispute, police said the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard in the stomach and armpit.

The guard was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces numerous charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiastabbingsecurity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Violent night in the tri-state area
Man stabbed outside Center City hotel
Man fatally stabbed following argument
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 7 opening Christmas presents escapes Delco house fire
6 Nashville cops praised for evacuating residents moments before explosion
Parking spot fight leads to police-involved shooting; alleged gunman, teen dead
RV blasted recorded warning before Nashville explosion: Police
2 boys struck by gunfire on Christmas night in Philadelphia
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
Show More
What to know about Kwanzaa
Frontline workers receive Christmas meals from local restauranteur
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
Families of kids killed, injured by gun violence invited to NJ Christmas event
More TOP STORIES News