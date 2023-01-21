Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in multiple sexual assaults

Two of the incidents happened on January 13, and a third took place on January 18, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a number of attacks on women by a male suspect.

Two of the incidents happened on January 13, and a third took place on January 18, police said.

The January 13 incidents occurred on the 4500 block of North 5th Street and the 1600 block of West Bristol Street. The January 18 incident occurred on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street.

According to police, a suspect ran up to the women and assaulted then.

All three women were able to fight off the attacker.

Officers believe the same suspect may be responsible for all three attacks. The male is the photo is now wanted for questioning by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-685-3251 or 911.

