City controller says Philadelphia sheriff can't account for 185 missing guns

Philadelphia sheriff can't account for dozens of guns, controller says

Of that number, 76 are service weapons including revolvers, semi-automatic handguns and a shotgun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A total of 185 firearms remain unaccounted for by the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, the city controller says.

Of that number, 76 are service weapons including revolvers, semi-automatic handguns and a shotgun.

That number is down from the 101 service weapons identified as missing in a report from November 2020.

According to Acting Controller Charles Edacheril, the sheriff's department has said only 20 remain missing and indicated many of the missing guns were properly disposed of after initial investigations.

However, Edacheril said his office was unable to find records to back up those claims.

The remainder of the missing weapons include 109 guns related to protection from abuse orders.

A judge can order the subject of a PFA to turn over their personal gun to the sheriff's office until the order is dismissed or expired, the controller noted.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is set to hold a Thursday afternoon news conference to address these findings.

You can read the report from the controller's office at controller.phila.gov.