Police investigating after teenager shot, injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of North 16th Street, which is near Temple University, around 4 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the foot.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this case so far. Anyone with information on this incident should contact police.

