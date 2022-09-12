7-Eleven employee shot after asking for ID during cigarette purchase: Police

According to Philadelphia police, the 24-year-old male employee was shot after he requested identification from a customer looking to buy cigarettes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 7-Eleven employee Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of South 70th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace, the 24-year-old male employee was shot after he requested identification from a customer looking to buy cigarettes.

"The customer began to argue with the counter person regarding this request for identification and would not provide it for whatever reason. The counter person then said that they would not be able to sell these individuals any tobacco products without first seeing identification," Pace said.

Police say the suspect then put a gun through the plexiglass divider and shot the victim in the neck and arm.

The employee was taken to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.