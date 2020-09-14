PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's East Falls section on Monday morning.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot once in the chest at about 8:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard.
The man was taken in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
Man shot in chest on Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard
