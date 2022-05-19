shooting

5 people shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were injured after gunfire rang out near Temple University in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street.

The injured victims include three women and two men.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot 14 times. He is listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.

A 20-year-old woman is also listed as extremely critical after being shot seven times.

A 59-year-old man was shot one time in the chest and remains in critical condition.

Police say the two remaining victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, are both listed as stable.

A spokesperson for Temple University tells ABC News that Temple police officers helped to apprehend a suspect.

The university says it does not believe any students were among the victims.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
