Man injured after shooting in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Center City on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Filbert Street.

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

