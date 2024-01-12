1 injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the 15th Street Station on the westbound platform.

Police tell Action News that one person was hospitalized but no further details on their injuries were immediately available.

SEPTA Transit Police says a person of interest was taken into custody.

Customers must board all trains on the eastbound platforms from 5th to 15th Street Stations.

