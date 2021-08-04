Man dies after shooting in parking lot of Philadelphia gentlemen's club

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8984432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a gentlemen's club on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was shot during a robbery outside Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in South Philadelphia has died.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of S. Front Street.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers cordoned off a large area of the parking lot.Police say the incident started as two men with guns approached the victim and another man, insisting on going through their pockets.The 28-year-old was shot during a struggle.The robbers drove off with a cellphone.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.