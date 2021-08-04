Man dies after shooting in parking lot of Philadelphia gentlemen's club

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of S. Front Street.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.
SEE ALSO: Boyfriend says gun accidentally went off inside NE Philly home, girlfriend killed: Police
Chopper 6 was overhead as officers cordoned off a large area of the parking lot.
Police say the incident started as two men with guns approached the victim and another man, insisting on going through their pockets.
The 28-year-old was shot during a struggle.
The robbers drove off with a cellphone.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.