Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood

Police believe the shooter may have been a rideshare food delivery driver.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a Chick-fil-A employee was shot in the city's Crescentville section Monday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street.

Police tell Action News the 17-year-old employee was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.



Police believe the shooter may have been a rideshare food delivery driver.

It wasn't immediately clear where the shots were fired, but the view from Chopper 6 showed the parking lot cordoned off with crime tape.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



