Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood

Shooting at Chic-fil-A mobile pickup on Adams Ave. 17 y.o. employee was shot after delivery person argued with the employee about order. pic.twitter.com/kOeCWDZPf9 — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) June 14, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a Chick-fil-A employee was shot in the city's Crescentville section Monday night.It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street.Police tell Action News the 17-year-old employee was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.Police believe the shooter may have been a rideshare food delivery driver.It wasn't immediately clear where the shots were fired, but the view from Chopper 6 showed the parking lot cordoned off with crime tape.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.