WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood

Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Saturday, May 20, 2023 3:41AM
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Cobbs Creek
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.

It happened around 8:47 p.m. on the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Police say a 21-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times throughout the body.

A 17-year-old male was critically injured after being shot in the right shoulder.

And the third victim, a 16-year-old male, is in stable condition after being shot multiple times.

Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW