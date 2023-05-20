Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.

Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene.

It happened around 8:47 p.m. on the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Police say a 21-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times throughout the body.

A 17-year-old male was critically injured after being shot in the right shoulder.

And the third victim, a 16-year-old male, is in stable condition after being shot multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.