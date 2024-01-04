Man found fatally shot next to running vehicle in North Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed as he stood beside his running vehicle in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

A man was shot and killed as he stood beside his running vehicle in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

A man was shot and killed as he stood beside his running vehicle in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

A man was shot and killed as he stood beside his running vehicle in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed as he stood beside his running vehicle in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Orkney Street around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a 46-year-old man lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face in front of his jeep, with the engine still on.

They found a spent shell casing near him, and five other casings in a vacant lot nearby, which police say is known for drug activity.

Police took one man into custody for questioning. They say he was seen on crime cameras running from the scene.

Right now, there is no motive and no arrests have been made.