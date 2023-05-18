Police: Delivery driver shot while inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He is currently listed in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a delivery driver was shot in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, Action News has learned.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 4:30 p.m. where police have cordoned off the 1700 block of North Gratz Street.

Police tell Action News a man working as a delivery driver was shot in the chest while inside his vehicle.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He is currently listed in critical condition.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

