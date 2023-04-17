Police say a 24-year-old man was found on the property of the Awbury Recreation Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Man charged with murder after argument leads to deadly shooting at Philadelphia recreation center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man is charged with murder after police say an argument led to a deadly shooting at a Philadelphia recreation center.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the 6100 block of Ardleigh Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zaire Ayers, of the 5500 block of Media Street, is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Friday's shooting marked the week's second shooting outside of a recreation center.

On Thursday, an attempted car theft led to a neighborhood shootout outside of Lawncrest Recreation Center.

No one was injured in that incident, but police say a bullet entered nearby day care that was occupied with children.