Man gunned down at Awbury Recreation Center in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down at a city recreation center.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday night on the 6100 block of Ardleigh Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man was found on the property of the Awbury Recreation Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a weapon was recovered and an arrest was made.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

This is the second shooting outside of a recreation center this week.

On Thursday, an attempted car theft led to a neighborhood shootout outside of Lawncrest Recreation Center .

No one was injured in that incident, but police say a bullet entered nearby day care that was occupied with children.