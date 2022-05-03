shooting

Philadelphia police investigating after 3-year-old dog shot dead inside home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at 6pm - May 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed inside a home on Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Agusta Street in the city's Summerdale section.

Police say a 3-year-old Husky was lying on the floor of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The dog was later pronounced dead.



According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

"We do have a semi-automatic gun recovered and we found one spent shell casing in the basement floor. We're just trying to determine the circumstances of how this dog was shot and killed," said Small.

A 25-year-old man was inside the home when the weapon went off, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadogsshootingdog
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
Officers witness deadly drive-by shooting, open fire: Police
22-year-old kills grandfather then 2nd man days later in home: Police
2 facing charges after 13-year-old shot inside home
TOP STORIES
DA: Bucks Co. woman shot 2 sons; children not expected to survive
Teen finds human skull while searching for frogs: 'I was freaked out'
Worker dies after falling from lift at Ocean City amusement park
Philly is one step closer to relaxed outdoor dining regulations
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Water main break sends steam billowing from manholes in Center City
Two nurses dedicate nearly five decades to serving South Jersey
Show More
How Dr. Anonymous' speech change history for LGBTQ+ community
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID
Officers witness deadly drive-by shooting, open fire: Police
Watch May 1 Inside Story | Al Schmidt, CEO 'Committee of Seventy'
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
More TOP STORIES News