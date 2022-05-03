Philadelphia police investigating after 3-year-old dog shot dead inside home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed inside a home on Monday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Agusta Street in the city's Summerdale section.Police say a 3-year-old Husky was lying on the floor of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.The dog was later pronounced dead.According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers are still working to determine what led up to the incident."We do have a semi-automatic gun recovered and we found one spent shell casing in the basement floor. We're just trying to determine the circumstances of how this dog was shot and killed," said Small.A 25-year-old man was inside the home when the weapon went off, police said.No charges have been filed at this time.