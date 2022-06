PHILAELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting left four people injured in Philadelphia's East Germantown section Wednesday night.It happened on the 1100 block of East Price Street just before 8 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back, a 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and two 19-year-old males were shot in the foot.All four victims are expected to survive.According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victims were hanging out on the front steps of a home when at least 14 shots were fired.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.