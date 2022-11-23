East Germantown shooting leaves 1 teen dead, another injured

Philadelphia police say two suspects fired at least 28 shots near a takeout restaurant on the 6200 block of Wistar Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown section left a teenager dead and another injured on Tuesday night.

Police say two suspects fired at least 28 shots near a takeout restaurant on the 6200 block of Wistar Street around 6:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the chin and the arm. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Two blocks away, police found a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are looking for at least two gunmen wearing gray hoodies.

"It appears there were three people hanging out in front. We believe our 16 and 17-year-olds were in the group that were shot at. We're not certain if they were the intended target," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Employees of the take-out restaurant were not hurt even though some of the gunfire went inside.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.