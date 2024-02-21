Video shows suspects wanted for Philadelphia bar robbery that left 61-year-old man shot

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene on D Street towards Louden Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released dramatic video of a shooting and armed robbery inside a bar in the city's Feltonville neighborhood last Thursday.
Video shows two suspects entering the establishment on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue just after 4 a.m.
Investigators say the men immediately opened fire, hitting a 61-year-old man in the leg.
The suspects then proceeded to hold everyone inside at gunpoint and rob them of cash and jewelry.
They were last seen fleeing the scene on D Street towards Louden Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
