Video shows suspects wanted for Philadelphia bar robbery that left 61-year-old man shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released dramatic video of a shooting and armed robbery inside a bar in the city's Feltonville neighborhood last Thursday.

Video shows two suspects entering the establishment on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Investigators say the men immediately opened fire, hitting a 61-year-old man in the leg.

Philadelphia police are searching for these two suspects in connection with the shooting and robbery inside a bar on East Wyoming Avenue on Feb. 15, 2024.

The suspects then proceeded to hold everyone inside at gunpoint and rob them of cash and jewelry.

They were last seen fleeing the scene on D Street towards Louden Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

