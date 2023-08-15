Woman dies after triple shooting in Southwest Philly; teen among those injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting left a woman dead on Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:16 p.m. on the 6200 block of Glenmore Avenue.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the head. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two others were injured in the shooting including a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman. Both victims were listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police say one person was arrested.

Further details on what led up to the gunfire were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

