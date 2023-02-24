Homeless woman, 20, injured in drive-by shooting in Kensington

A 20-year-old homeless woman was wounded during a drive-by shooting in Kensington.

Police say the gunman fired at least six shots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young homeless woman was wounded during a drive-by shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at the intersection of East Mayfield and Ella streets shortly after midnight Friday.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was hit in the stomach. She was being treated at Temple University Hospital.

They believe the woman was not the intended target. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to track down the shooter and the vehicle involved.

