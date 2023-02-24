WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Homeless woman, 20, injured in drive-by shooting in Kensington

Police say the gunman fired at least six shots.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 24, 2023 10:30AM
Homeless woman, 20, injured in Philly drive-by shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

A 20-year-old homeless woman was wounded during a drive-by shooting in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young homeless woman was wounded during a drive-by shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at the intersection of East Mayfield and Ella streets shortly after midnight Friday.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was hit in the stomach. She was being treated at Temple University Hospital.

Police say the gunman fired at least six shots.

They believe the woman was not the intended target. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to track down the shooter and the vehicle involved.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW