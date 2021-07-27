shooting

Gunman chased man before opening fire in Philadelphia hotel parking lot: Police

The shooting happened at the Courtyard by Marriott on the 4100 block of Presidential Boulevard.
Shots fired outside Philadelphia hotel, man injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Philadelphia hotel on Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on the 4100 block of Presidential Boulevard in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, witnesses told police that a man was being chased in the parking lot and multiple shots were fired.

Police say the 35-year-old victim managed to get into a car and get to a hospital where he got treatment for a bullet wound to the arm.

At least one other shot went into the hotel and landed in the bar area, just missing guests.

At this time, police believe this was a domestic-related incident.

Small says the shooting victim came to the hotel to confront a woman with whom he was in a relationship with but an altercation ensued with another man before the shots were fired. Police believe that man is the shooter and was also in a relationship with the same woman.

Small says at least five to six shots were fired in the parking lot. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they know the name of the suspect and where he lives, but he is not yet in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

