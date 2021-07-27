4 women stabbed, 1 hit with baseball bat in Philadelphia fight, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10911200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over quadruple stabbing in Philadelphia's Onley section on July 26, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say multiple women were injured during a fight in the city's Olney section on Monday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Marshal Street & W. Nedro Ave.Police tell Action News that officers responded to a reported fight and found four women suffering from stab wounds. One of the women is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.The other victims, including a pregnant woman, suffered minor injuries.Police say a fifth female victim was injured after she was hit with a baseball bat.It's still unclear what sparked the fight.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.