stabbing

4 women stabbed, 1 hit with baseball bat in Philadelphia fight, police say

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Marshal Street and W. Nedro Ave. in the city's Olney section.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 women stabbed, 1 hit with baseball bat in Olney: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say multiple women were injured during a fight in the city's Olney section on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Marshal Street & W. Nedro Ave.

Police tell Action News that officers responded to a reported fight and found four women suffering from stab wounds. One of the women is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over quadruple stabbing in Philadelphia's Onley section on July 26, 2021.



The other victims, including a pregnant woman, suffered minor injuries.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police investigating shooting in hotel parking lot

Police say a fifth female victim was injured after she was hit with a baseball bat.

It's still unclear what sparked the fight.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Suspect wanted for stabbing man in wheelchair: Police
Teen stabbed twice after allegedly stealing vehicle in Philadelphia
Deadly stabbing in the city's Queen Village section
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News