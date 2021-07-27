4 women stabbed, 1 hit with baseball bat in Philadelphia fight, police say

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Marshal Street & W. Nedro Ave.
Police tell Action News that officers responded to a reported fight and found four women suffering from stab wounds. One of the women is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
The other victims, including a pregnant woman, suffered minor injuries.
SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police investigating shooting in hotel parking lot
Police say a fifth female victim was injured after she was hit with a baseball bat.
It's still unclear what sparked the fight.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.