PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect shot another man at least seven times, and then accidentally shot himself in the face in Kensington.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at C and East Cambria streets.

Police say two men were fighting when one of them pulled out the gun.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The violent confrontation remains under investigation.