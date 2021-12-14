3 injured after gun battle outside home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11336216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington on Dec. 13, 2021.

#BREAKING @PhillyPolice on scene of a triple shooting on the 3400 block of Emerald street near Tioga. @6abc pic.twitter.com/7bkOMsUweI — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 13, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a gun battle erupted outside of a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, according to police.It happened around 6 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of Emerald Street.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, at least 25 shots were fired during the shootout.Inside a home on the block, officers found a 21-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man all suffering from gunshot wounds.Police say the 27-year-old was placed in critical condition at an area hospital. The other two victims are expected to survive.Officers found shell casings from a handgun and an AR-15 at the scene.According to Small, it is believed that one of the shooters was firing an AR-15 from a Honda vehicle."We know one of the shooting victims was in that vehicle and that the AR-15 is still inside of the vehicle. Right where the driver would sit, we found multiple spent shell casings from that AR-15," said Small.At least one person was taken into police custody. Small says some of the victims may have been involved in the shooting."We also believe that some of our shooting victims, maybe two of them, may have also been firing the gunshots. We're not certain at this point. So we're holding them right now as persons of interest," he said.It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but police do believe this was a targeted attack.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.Philadelphia police initially stated that four people were injured in the shooting. Police now believe the fourth victim may have been injured in an unrelated shooting.