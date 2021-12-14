shooting

3 injured after gun battle outside home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

Officers found shell casings from a handgun and an AR-15 at the scene.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured after gun battle outside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a gun battle erupted outside of a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, according to police.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of Emerald Street.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, at least 25 shots were fired during the shootout.

Inside a home on the block, officers found a 21-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 27-year-old was placed in critical condition at an area hospital. The other two victims are expected to survive.

Officers found shell casings from a handgun and an AR-15 at the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington on Dec. 13, 2021.



According to Small, it is believed that one of the shooters was firing an AR-15 from a Honda vehicle.

"We know one of the shooting victims was in that vehicle and that the AR-15 is still inside of the vehicle. Right where the driver would sit, we found multiple spent shell casings from that AR-15," said Small.

At least one person was taken into police custody. Small says some of the victims may have been involved in the shooting.

"We also believe that some of our shooting victims, maybe two of them, may have also been firing the gunshots. We're not certain at this point. So we're holding them right now as persons of interest," he said.



It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but police do believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Philadelphia police initially stated that four people were injured in the shooting. Police now believe the fourth victim may have been injured in an unrelated shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Store customer killed during struggle with robbery suspect: Police
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Woman wanted for murder in Lower Merion Twp. turns self in
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News