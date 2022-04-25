Heroin found on shooting victim in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It appears drugs were the motive for a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at G Street and Allegheny Avenue.Police said a 25-year-old male was shot multiple times in his chest, torso, back and leg.SEPTA police took the victim to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said what appeared to be heroin was found in the victim's possession at the hospital."We believe this shooting is narcotics-related," Small said.Police found three spent shell casings at the scene.Small said investigators will look at nearby surveillance cameras for clues.No arrests have been made.