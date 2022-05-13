Philadelphia officers swarm gas station after gunmen open fire on crowd: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers swarmed a gas station on Thursday night after reports of a shooting.It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Liberty gas station on Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road in the city's Olney section.According to police, there were about 10 people outside of the convenience store when two to three male gunmen walked up and started to open fire.That's when the people outside of the store ran inside to take cover."We know 25 shots were fired because we found a little over 25 spent shell casings. Some appear to be rifle rounds. There's at least 20 bullet holes to the glass door of the convenience store," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers in tactical gear surrounded the store before the situation was brought under control.Police said no one was hit by gunfire, but the suspects were able to get away.One of the victims was treated for a head injury which was believed to be from broken glass.Officers are still questioning the victims and two unarmed security guards who were inside the store.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.