PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting near a Philadelphia high school on Monday afternoon.The call came in around 3 p.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Rowland and Ryan avenues, which is just outside Lincoln High School in the city's Mayfair section.It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if any students may be involved.Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an area near the school