Teenager killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby elementary school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The shooting death of a teenager in North Philadelphia led to a nearby elementary school to go on lockdown Friday morning.Police say the homicide occurred around 9 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Judson Street.A 13-year-old male was shot once in the chest, police say. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The victim's name has not been released.The investigation prompted Rhodes Elementary School on the 2900 block of West Clearfield Street to be placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted just before noon.Chopper 6 showed numerous police cars at the shooting scene. Officers were seen investigating a red vehicle.No arrests have been made.