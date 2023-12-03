WATCH LIVE

Man killed after shot during attempted robbery inside West Philadelphia home

There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

Monday, December 4, 2023 10:37AM
Attempted robbery, shooting inside West Philadelphia home leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday during an attempted robbery.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. inside a residence on Farson Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers say a 40-year-old man was shot once in the face during the attempted robbery.

The man was transported by medics to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating this incident. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
