Man killed after shot during attempted robbery inside West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday during an attempted robbery.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. inside a residence on Farson Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers say a 40-year-old man was shot once in the face during the attempted robbery.

The man was transported by medics to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

Police are still investigating this incident. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

