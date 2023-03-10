WATCH LIVE

deadly shooting

Man fatally shoots father, injures dog in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section: Sources

Friday, March 10, 2023 4:12AM
Man fatally shoots father, injures dog in Grays Ferry: Sources
Sources told Action News a 20-year-old man shot and killed his 38-year-old father. The suspect also shot the family pitbull.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man sources say fatally shot his father on Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Dover Street in the city's Grays Ferry section.

The male victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.

