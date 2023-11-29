WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New video released in deadly shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 5:22PM
New video released in deadly shooting outside West Philadelphia bar
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: New surveillance video released in deadly shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a deadly May 2023 shooting in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The shooting happened on May 6 at about 2:25 a.m. outside The Barn bar and lounge at 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The suspect, who police say is in his mid 30s to 40s, with a stocky build, braided hair and a beard and mustache, left the area in a Dodge Charger after the shooting.

Police said the Charger had dark tinted windows, black aftermarket rims, a ram air hood and red racing stripes going across the trunk, top and hood.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW