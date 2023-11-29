Raw video: New surveillance video released in deadly shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

New video released in deadly shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a deadly May 2023 shooting in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The shooting happened on May 6 at about 2:25 a.m. outside The Barn bar and lounge at 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The suspect, who police say is in his mid 30s to 40s, with a stocky build, braided hair and a beard and mustache, left the area in a Dodge Charger after the shooting.

Police said the Charger had dark tinted windows, black aftermarket rims, a ram air hood and red racing stripes going across the trunk, top and hood.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker