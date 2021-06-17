Dirt bike rider kills man; 3 dead, 6 hurt during violent night, Philly police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10803444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly police provide update on fatal shooting involving driver and dirt biker rider on June 17, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent Thursday night in Philadelphia left three people dead and six others injured following multiple shootings across the city.Police are on the hunt for a dirt bike rider who shot and killed a 37-year-old man around 6:30 p.m. near 52nd Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.The victim was found shot in the head and chest inside a vehicle and was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace, the incident started after several dirt bike riders started following the victim who was driving a Chevrolet Impala.At some point, the victim pulled over to allow his passenger to enter a nearby store. That's when one of the dirt bike riders pulled up and fired six shots into the vehicle, said Pace.The victim was shot three times. No other people were injured.Pace says officers are investigating this case as a possible road rage incident."Information on the scene -- based from the witnesses -- include that this is possibly a road rage incident. We're not certain of that, the investigation is still ongoing, but that is possible," said Pace.The other shootings took place within a three and a half hour span.Around 8:34 p.m., police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest on the 300 block of S. 53rd Street near Pine Street in West Philadelphia. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.At approximately 8:36 p.m., also in West Philadelphia, police say a gunman shot a person multiple times on the 2600 block of W. Berks Street. The victim is listed in critical condition at an area hospital. Police said a weapon was recovered and an arrest was made in this case.A man was shot on the 100 block of N. 61st Street on his front porch. He is expected to survive.A 18-year-old man and an 19-year-old woman were both shot on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street in Southwest Philadelphia around 8:50 p.m. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 19-year-old victim is listed as stable. They live in the same house and police believe they are related.A triple shooting took place around 9:45 p.m. Police say people were gathering outside on the 4800 block of North Franklin Street in Logan when someone open fired. At least 11 shots were fired into the crowd. One of the victims, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims were stable.Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.