Man found shot inside car in Kensington dies at hospital: Police

Police say the 30-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after officers found a man shot inside a car Sunday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the 3100 block of Hartville Street in the city's Kensington section.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.