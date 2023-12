Man killed after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Pennsport section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Pennsport section early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of S Front Street around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time and police are investigating.

